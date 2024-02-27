Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.66

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.66 and traded as low as $18.72. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 115,265 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

