The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 58,500 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SCHW stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

