The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.3% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,486 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,317. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

