The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

