The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 350 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 150 shares of Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $20,332.50.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,197,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after buying an additional 246,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

