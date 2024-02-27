The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Susan Street Whaley Sells 3,865 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

