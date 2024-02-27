The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SMG opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

