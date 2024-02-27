The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 680.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,336,000 after buying an additional 834,324 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 228.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.