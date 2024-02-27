The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

WEN opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 678.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

