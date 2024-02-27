The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.
Wendy’s Price Performance
NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
