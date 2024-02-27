The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

