Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Purchased by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 125.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in TIM were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TIM by 620.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in TIM by 2,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

TIM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TIMB

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.