Timothy A. Hourigan Sells 8,996 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $371.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $374.88. The company has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,185,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

