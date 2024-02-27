Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00.
Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 1,975 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,578.91.
Torex Gold Resources Price Performance
Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.18. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$25.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
