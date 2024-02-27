Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00.

Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 1,975 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,578.91.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.18. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$25.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXG

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.