Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane Sells 3,000 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TIH opened at C$127.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.42. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$127.70.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TIH shares. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.38.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

