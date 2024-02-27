Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $286.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.