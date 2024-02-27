TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.80.

TSE:TA opened at C$9.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$9.16 and a 12-month high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.400431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

