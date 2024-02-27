TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TA. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$9.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.18. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.400431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

