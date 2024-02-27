TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.80.

TA stock opened at C$9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.18. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$9.16 and a 1 year high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.400431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

