TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta
TransAlta Price Performance
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.400431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta
In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.