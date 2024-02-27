TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TDG stock opened at $1,187.40 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,207.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,069.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $956.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,293 shares of company stock worth $113,515,121. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

