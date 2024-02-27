TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of TMDX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,603,000 after purchasing an additional 90,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

