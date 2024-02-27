Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Travelzoo Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Activity at Travelzoo
In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,683,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,177,302.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,800. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
