Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,683,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,177,302.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,800. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.