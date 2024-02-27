Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 158.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

