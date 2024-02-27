TriMas Co. (TRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 8th

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Get TriMas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TriMas

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.