TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) EVP Samantha Wellington Sells 14,271 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TriNet Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.11.
TriNet Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.
Get Our Latest Report on TriNet Group
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
