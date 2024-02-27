Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trupanion

Trupanion Trading Up 4.9 %

Trupanion stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.75. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.