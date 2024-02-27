TTEC (TTEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. TTEC has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $840.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research upgraded TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

