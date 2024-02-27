Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tutor Perini Price Performance
Shares of TPC opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Insider Activity at Tutor Perini
In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.
