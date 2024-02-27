u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) versus Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Head to Head Review

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares u-blox and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get u-blox alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A Aviat Networks 4.23% 15.11% 8.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for u-blox and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aviat Networks has a consensus target price of $54.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.88%. Given Aviat Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than u-blox.

32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Aviat Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares u-blox and Aviat Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 25.27 Aviat Networks $346.59 million 1.29 $11.53 million $1.27 28.02

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than u-blox. u-blox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats u-blox on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About u-blox

(Get Free Report)

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides project services, which includes design and engineering, site and path surveys, assembly and integrations, project management, and install and commission; and managed services, such as network and interface monitoring, network health, onsite maintenance, and remote upgrades. In addition, the company offers support services, including extended warranty, warranty plus, provision support, and license key management, as well as instructor and virtual instructor led training, e-learning and certification services. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.