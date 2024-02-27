UBS Group AG Acquires 153,167 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 201.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,167 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of APi Group worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

