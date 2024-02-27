UBS Group AG Has $6.12 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of Vista Outdoor worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,985,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,154,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.