UBS Group AG Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.35% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 660.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 303,142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 148,564 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 75,486 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

