UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Cactus worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Cactus Trading Down 1.5 %

WHD opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.