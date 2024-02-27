UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

