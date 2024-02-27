UBS Group AG Sells 10,212 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.4% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

HPS opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

