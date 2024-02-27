UBS Group AG Sells 21,536 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Cognex worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 40.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $213,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,427,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. Cognex’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

