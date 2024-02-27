UBS Group AG Sells 68,224 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of MINISO Group worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNSO stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

