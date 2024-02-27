UBS Group AG Sells 88,134 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 384,092 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

