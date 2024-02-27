UBS Group Begins Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

