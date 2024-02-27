Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE UL opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

