United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

