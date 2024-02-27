V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in V.F. were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 2.9 %

VFC stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

