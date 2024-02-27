Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.39

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.39 and traded as low as $12.99. Valhi shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1,778 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Valhi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $371.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Valhi by 644.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Valhi by 149.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

