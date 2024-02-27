Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $18,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

