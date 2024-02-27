Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

NYSE VLTO opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

