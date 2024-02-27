Verona Pharma (VRNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Verona Pharma by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 163,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 360,797 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRNA

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.