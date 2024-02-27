Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.1 %

VIPS stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,843,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,513,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,236 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.