Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director George A. Scangos Sells 10,028 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director George A. Scangos sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $100,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

