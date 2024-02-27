Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director George A. Scangos Sells 10,028 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director George A. Scangos sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $100,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
