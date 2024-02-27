Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director George A. Scangos Sells 17,722 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,321.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

