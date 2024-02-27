Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Ann M. Hanly Sells 12,296 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
VIR opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.
VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
