Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Ann M. Hanly Sells 12,296 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,070 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vir Biotechnology

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

