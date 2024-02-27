Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,657 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Virgin Galactic worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE:SPCE opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $711.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

